2 sought in copper wire theft from Petaluma hardware store

PETALUMA – Authorities in the North Bay are looking for two people suspected of metal theft, after spools of copper wire were stolen from a hardware store in Petaluma last week.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on March 14, Petaluma police were called to Friedman's home improvement center on reports of a grand theft.

According to the investigation, a man and a woman entered the store, grabbed four large spools of wire and left without paying. The pair fled the store in a maroon-colored sedan.

Police said the value of the stolen copper is estimated to be around $1,100.

Surveillance photo of two people suspected of stealing copper wire from Friedman's Home Improvement in Petaluma on March 14, 2024. Petaluma Police Department

On Thursday, police released a photo of the suspects. The male suspect appeared to have a brown beard, wore a green cap and a blue and gray hooded jacket. The woman appeared to have blonde shoulder-length hair and was wearing a yellow shirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Cody Giles of the Petaluma police over email or by calling 707-781-1250.