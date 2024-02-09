Petaluma man gets 25-year sentence for assault and other string of offenses

A Petaluma man was sentenced to 25 years in a state prison for assaulting his former girlfriend and multiple other offenses, Sonoma County prosecutors said Thursday.

David Charles Moon, 43, earlier entered guilty pleas and admissions for multiple offenses relating to domestic abuse and witness intimidation, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Prosecutors said that in November 2022, Moon assaulted a former girlfriend in her house by suffocating the victim with his hands and a pillow. He also intimidated the victim by sending her threatening text messages.

On April 9, 2023, Moon vandalized his former girlfriend's vehicle and used an online messaging app to threaten her and warn her not to call the police. He also used the app's self-destructing messages feature and various aliases to terrorize the victim.

In one message, Moon reportedly told the victim, "It's going to be refreshing to put your lifeless body on the ground and your spirit in the sky," he said.

Police found his vehicle later that night at his parent's home in Petaluma. According to authorities, Moon fled in his vehicle, and a dangerous high-speed chase ensued through the streets of the city's downtown area. Due to safety concerns, officers terminated the chase, but four days later, U.S. Marshals Service agents found him in Marin County and arrested him.

Prosecutors said that at the time of his arrest, Moon attempted to flee on foot from the agents while being armed with a loaded handgun and having methamphetamine in his possession.

Authorities said that while he was being confined at the Sonoma County Jail, detectives monitored his phone calls and discovered Moon had been conspiring with another male outside of jail to dispose of a large number of firearms and drugs that were being kept at a storage unit in Contra Costa County.

Petaluma detectives executed a search warrant at the storage unit. They reportedly found "ghost guns" (firearms without serial numbers), multiple firearm silencers, over 62 pounds of ammunition, an assault rifle, and over 10 ounces of cocaine.

Moon pleaded guilty last month to residential burglary, two separate offenses for inflicting corporal injury upon another person with whom he had a domestic relationship, as well as dissuading a witness.

He also admitted that he inflicted bodily injury upon the victim during a residential burglary and that he had a prior "strike" conviction for kidnapping, which stemmed from a 2007 case in Marin County in which Moon posed as an FBI agent and kidnapped a man for ransom.