Petaluma man arrested in Rohnert Park shooting

Authorities in Rohnert Park have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting last weekend.



Richard Brandon Meza, 30, of Petaluma, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder, making criminal threats, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.



On Sunday at 6:45 p.m., a shooting occurred in the 7500 block of Burton Avenue in Rohnert Park, though the shooting was not reported at the time.



On Monday, the victim reported the shooting, and investigators determined the suspect followed the victim to the 7500 block of Burton Avenue and the suspect and the victim got into a verbal confrontation from their vehicles.



During the confrontation, the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and fired a shot that struck the driver's side door of the victim's vehicle, police said.



The suspect then fled the scene.



The victim was not injured in the shooting, and no other injuries were reported.



On Wednesday, detectives, with assistance from the Petaluma Police Department, located the suspect, his vehicle and a handgun in the 300 block of Eastwood Drive in Petaluma.



The suspect, identified as Meza, was taken into custody without incident.