Petaluma man arrested for DUI with two small children in the vehicle

PETALUMA -- Police in Petaluma arrested a man Saturday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with two young children in the vehicle, according to authorities.

Petaluma Police Department seal CBS

On Saturday night at approximately 9:13 p.m., a citizen called Petaluma police to report a possible DUI driver, providing a description of the vehicle including the license plate number. Police located the vehicle a short time later as it was entering the parking lot of the apartment complex where the vehicle is registered. Officers observed the car hitting the curb while the driver attempted to park.



Officers contacted the driver, later identified as Eric PabloGarcia, and observed objective signs of intoxication. After conducting a DUI investigation, officers determined PabloGarcia was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. PabloGarcia was arrested for DUI.

After being handcuffed, PabloGarcia resisted and pulled away from officers. He taken to the ground and subsequently transported to the hospital for medical clearance, according to authorities. He was later booked at the Sonoma County Jail.

PabloGarcia had two small children, ages 4 and 1, in the vehicle. The children were released to family members. A records check indicated PabloGarcia was operating the vehicle without a valid driver's license. Prior to being transported to the Sonoma County Jail, PabloGarcia completed evidentiary breath tests which indicated his blood alcohol content was .31 and .32% BAC, approximately 4 times the legal limit. He faces charges of driving under the influence, child endangerment, resisting arrest and driving without a license

The Petaluma Police Department has been committed to increasing traffic safety and especially reducing the number of alcohol-related collisions. Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.