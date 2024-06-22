Petaluma man arrested for alleged possession of child pornography

Police in Petaluma arrested a man this week for the possession of child pornography, authorities said Friday.

The police and the Northern California Computer Crimes Task Force searched the home of Hugo Barajas, 40, on June 4.

The police obtained a search warrant for the home of the Petaluma resident as a result of a tip. Barajas' electronic devices were confiscated during the operation.

Detectives later arrested Barajas Wednesday at the Petaluma police department after the police developed probable cause that the man was in possession of obscene material.

The man is now booked in the Sonoma County Jail under the suspicion of possessing obscene material involving a minor.

Anyone with information related to the case may contact the police at (707) 778-4444.