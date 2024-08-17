Petaluma man accused of wielding metal pipe in unprovoked attack
PETALUMA -- A 54-year-old Petaluma man was arrested for allegedly attacking another man with a metal pipe, Petaluma police said on Saturday.
Joseph Anderson is accused of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking the victim without provocation on Thursday evening at Steamer Landing Park.
A 911 call from a witness reported Anderson was attacking the man with a pipe. When Petaluma police officers arrived he was not using the pipe but was actively attacking the victim, according to the Petaluma Police Department.
Anderson was taken into custody and booked into Sonoma County Jail.
The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.