Petaluma man accused of child pornography possession

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Police arrested a man earlier this month on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

Gabriel Oates was arrested on Oct. 8, Petaluma police said Monday.

Police received a tip related to the illegal material before detectives established probable cause to arrest Oates.

A man, identified as Gabriel Oates, in custody. According to Petaluma Police, Oates was arrested on suspicion of child pornography possession. Petaluma Police Department

Police stopped Oates at around 2:14 pm while he was driving on Kenilworth Drive.

Oates as booked at the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possessing images or data of minors engaging in or simulating sexual conduct.

