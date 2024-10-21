Petaluma man accused of child pornography possession
Police arrested a man earlier this month on suspicion of possession of child pornography.
Gabriel Oates was arrested on Oct. 8, Petaluma police said Monday.
Police received a tip related to the illegal material before detectives established probable cause to arrest Oates.
Police stopped Oates at around 2:14 pm while he was driving on Kenilworth Drive.
Oates as booked at the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possessing images or data of minors engaging in or simulating sexual conduct.