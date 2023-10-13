Petaluma man accused of attacking students walking from high school football game

PETALUMA – A 21-year-old Petaluma man was arrested Thursday in connection with an assault on students walking home from a football game last month.

The victims were walking on Douglas Street after a Petaluma High School football game on Sept. 22 when they were confronted by a man who allegedly threatened them, according to Petaluma police.

The victims ran away, but several minutes later when another youth arrived to pick them up, the suspect returned in a vehicle and allegedly blocked them in.

The suspect, later identified as Luis Morales, got out and tried to open their car door, and a struggle ensued, police said.

When Morales got the door open, he allegedly attacked one of the victims, causing serious injuries. The suspect then climbed in and allegedly assaulted another youth in the back seat, also causing injuries.

After the attack Morales got out and walked to his vehicle to get something, police said.

As he was walking back, the victims were able to drive away and went home, where they reported the attack and sought medical care.

Since the incident was reported, Petaluma police worked to find the suspect and processed the victim's vehicle for evidence.

On Wednesday, the suspect was identified as Morales and an arrest warrant was issued. Morales was taken into custody on Thursday at his home and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony assault causing serious bodily injury, felony assault on a juvenile causing serious injury, and felony burglary, with bail set at $75,000.

He is set to appear in court on Oct. 16.