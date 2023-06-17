Juvenile attacked while watching soccer practice in Petaluma; 3 teens sought

PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma are seeking three teen suspects after a juvenile was attacked while watching a soccer practice on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Lucchesi Park on the 300 block of North McDowell Boulevard shortly after 7 p.m. and found the victim. The victim told police that he was watching the practice when three suspects approached him from behind.

Police said the suspects, who were wearing ski masks and all black clothing, pulled the victim and punched him repeatedly. Multiple adult bystanders then intervened and pulled the suspects away from the victim.

During the altercation, a hand axe fell from a pocket of one of the suspects. A suspect tried to retrieve the axe, but a bystander was able to kick it away.

Police said two of the suspects fled northbound on Maria Drive, while the third suspect fled in the southbound direction.

The suspects are described as males between the ages of 15 and 17.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Vazquez by emailing uvazquez@cityofpetaluma.org or by calling 707-781-1248.