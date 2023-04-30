Petaluma house fire displaces three

PETALUMA – Firefighters in Petaluma extinguished a house fire on Berrydale Drive in the matter of 20 minutes Saturday afternoon.

Petaluma house fire Petaluma Fire Department

At 3:30 p.m., fire officials responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Berrydale Drive. Crews said they noticed smoke and fire coming out of the garage and attic and immediately prompted an "aggressive offensive fire attack," according to a press release from the Petaluma Fire Department.

Alongside additional units from Ranchi Adobe Fire and Sonoma Valley Fire, Petaluma firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and keep it confined to the structure.

Fire officials thanked the neighbor who saw the smoke, called 9 -1-1 and helped residents evacuate.

The City of Petaluma Building Department determined the structure to be inhabitable. PG&E removed utilities from the structure, and the Red Cross assisted three displaced people with shelter needs.

The origins of the fire remain under investigation.