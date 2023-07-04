Driver arrested for DUI, hit-and-run after leaving scene of crash in Petaluma

PETALUMA -- The driver of an SUV was arrested Monday evening on charges of hit-and-run and drunk driving after smashing into a parked car and leaving the scene, police said.

The incident happened at about 7:41 p.m. on the 100 block of Payran Street. Petaluma Police said a citizen reported that a black Range Rover had collided with a parked vehicle and driven away.

Officers who responded to the call found a parked, unoccupied Range Rover less than a mile away with heavy damage on the 700 block of North Kentucky Street. Police said the vehicle was listed as belonging to a person with an address in the area.

The owner of the Range Rover was contacted at his home and officers determined he was the driver responsible for the collision. He was identified as 54-year-old Petaluma resident Scott Corda, who police said displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol.

Officers arrested Corda and later found he had a blood alcohol concentration of nearly four times the legal limit. A records check revealed Corda was also on active probation from a previous DUI conviction.

Corda was taken to the Sonoma County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges including DUI and hit-and-run.