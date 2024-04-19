2 sought after $3,000 in power tools stolen from Petaluma hardware store

PETALUMA – Police in the North Bay have released surveillance photos of two men suspected of stealing power tools worth thousands of dollars from a hardware store in Petaluma earlier this week.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to Friedman's Home Improvement on McDowell Boulevard following reports of a theft. Staff told police that two male suspects loaded two shopping with Milwaukee brand power tools, before running out of the store.

The pair were last seen driving out of the area in a black Jeep Cherokee SUV.

Police said the value of the stolen tools is estimated to be about $3,000.

Surveillance photos of two people suspected of stealing tools from Friedman's Home Improvement in Petaluma on April 16, 2024. Petaluma Police Department

On Friday, police released surveillance photos of the suspects.

Anyone who may know the suspects or who may have additional information about the suspects is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Thompson of the Petaluma Police over email or by calling 707-781-1249.