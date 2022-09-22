Petaluma firefighters quickly control vegetation fire at Steamer Landing Park

PETALUMA – Fire crews in Petaluma were able to quickly control a vegetation fire that broke out at a city park Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:20 p.m., firefighters were called to Steamer Landing Park. Less than five minutes later, an engine, medic unit, battalion chief and the Fire Marshal arrived at the scene.

After firefighters discovered what was described as thick plumes of smoke and flames driven by the wind, additional units were called to the park.

Firefighters said forward progress was stopped within 25 minutes, with about two acres burned.

Scene of a fire at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma on September 21, 2022. Petaluma Fire Department

No injuries were reported and there were no structures near the fire perimeter.

Firefighters said Wednesday that vegetation is still dry and warned the risk of wildfires remains high, despite a rare summer storm over the weekend that dumped the first significant rain in months.

"With fire season not yet over, Petaluma Fire asks that residents remain diligent in weed abatement, vegetation management, and to also be prepared for wildfires," the agency said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.