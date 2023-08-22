Petaluma Fire Department personnel deployed to incidents across California, Maui

Survivors of Maui wildfires still struggling to grasp scope of destruction and loss

PETALUMA – The Petaluma Fire Department said Monday that nine of its firefighters have been deployed to assist in ongoing wildfire and storm-related responses in California and recovery efforts following a deadly wildfire in Lahaina, Maui.

Assistant Chief Chad Costa will assist with the recovery efforts now underway in Maui. Costa has been deployed with a Cal Fire incident management team.

Engine 9357 -- consisting of Capt. Jim Gloeckner, engineer Kurt Jones, and firefighter Brett Irons—has been deployed to the Deep Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. The team is working to contain the fire and protect the surrounding areas north of Weaverville in Trinity County.

Firefighter and paramedic Jared Kirby was deployed to Kern County for pre-positioning with a California Governor's Office of Emergency Services' swiftwater rescue team. Kirby and the team were on standby for any potential water-related incidents resulting from the tropical storm that blew through Southern California on Sunday and Monday.

Capt. Greg Taylor, engineer and paramedic Shay Burke, and firefighters Logan Davenport and Corey McCormack have been deployed to the Smith River Complex fire for structure defense of Gasquet in Del Norte County in the Six Rivers National Forest.

"Petaluma Fire is proud of these individuals and the entire team for their readiness an determination to serve the communities in need," the Petaluma Fire Department said in a statement Monday.

Fire officials added that despite the deployments, the Petaluma Fire Department remains fully staffed and ready to respond to any local emergency.