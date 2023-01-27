Lamborghini driver accused of DUI after fiery overnight crash in Petaluma

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PETALUMA – A driver in a Lamborghini sports car was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a fiery crash in Petaluma early Friday morning.

According to Petaluma Police, officers were called to a traffic collision in the area of Casa Grande Road and Ely Boulevard South around 12:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a lime green Lamborghini overturned and fully engulfed in flames. Several other nearby parked vehicles also sustained major damage.

Police said an investigation determined that the sports car was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control at a nearby roundabout before striking the parked vehicles.

Scene of fiery crash in the area of Casa Grande Road and Ely Boulevard South in Petaluma on January 27, 2023. A driver of a Lamborghini was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Petaluma Police Department

Officers also contacted the Lamborghini driver, who suffered minor injuries.

Police said the driver, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle, had "objective signs of alcohol impairment" and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Michael Ladeck of Petaluma, was taken to the hospital as a precaution before being booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

On Friday, Petaluma police urged drivers to plan ahead by designating a sober driver or sharing a ride. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI offense face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended license, police said.