Woman arrested for DUI outside Petaluma High School on first day of classes

PETALUMA – A 43-year-old woman was arrested after she was caught allegedly drunk driving near a Petaluma school on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

An officer was monitoring traffic in the area of Petaluma High School at about 2:25 p.m. when a vehicle was seen speeding in front of the school, the Petaluma Police Department said in a news release.

Wednesday was the first day of classes at the campus.  

The officer pulled over the vehicle and saw a female driver inside, appearing intoxicated. After a brief investigation, she was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police, who noted the woman had a blood alcohol content of more than four times the legal limit of .08%. 

The driver was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.          

First published on August 17, 2023 / 11:35 AM

