Businesses, cars damaged in Petaluma vandalism spree; arrest made

PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma arrested a man who is suspected of damaging businesses and cars during a vandalism spree in the city's downtown Wednesday morning.

Around 5 a.m., police received their first report of vandalism at Martial Arts USA on the 800 block of Petaluma Boulevard North. According to officers, the suspect used a rock to shatter a window.

As the officers looked for evidence, they found a glass window that was shattered at the Blazing Ace Smoke Shop, located on the same block as the martial arts studio. Officers were also able to obtain surveillance video which helped them identify the suspect.

In the hours that followed, police received a total of 10 vandalism reports in downtown. Police said in each incident, a rock or blunt object was used to break windows.

Vehicle that police said was damaged during a vandalism spree in downtown Petaluma on January 24, 2024. Petaluma Police Department

List of reported vandalism incidents in Downtown Petaluma on the morning of 1/24/24:

• 822 Petaluma Blvd. North (Martial Arts USA) - 5 a.m.

• 860 Petaluma Blvd. North (Blazing Ace Smoke Shop) - 5 a.m.

• 356 Petaluma Blvd. North - 6:44 a.m.

• 224 "B" Street - 7:37 a.m.

• 350 North Water Street - 9:10 a.m.

• 350 North Water Street - 10:25 a.m.

• 114 Petaluma Blvd. South - 10:38 a.m.

• 23 4th Street - 10:46 a.m.

• 107 North Water Street - 10:47 a.m.

• 190 2nd Street - 11:53 a.m.

According to officers, the suspect has been linked to the first two incidents. Police continue to collect evidence in the eight remaining cases.

Around 11:15 a.m., officers located the suspect in the area of the Tresle Bridge. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Jeffrey Berg of Petaluma was safely taken into custody.

Berg was taken into custody on two counts of felony vandalism.

According to jail records, Berg is being held at the Sonoma County Jail. His next scheduled court appearance is Feb. 8.