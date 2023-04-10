Watch CBS News
Alleged DUI driver arrested after plowing through fences in downtown Petaluma

SAN RAFAEL -- A 23-year-old San Rafael man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested late Saturday in downtown Petaluma after police said he crashed through two fences, dragging one of them several yards.

The first collision was reported shortly before midnight, at the corner of East Washington and Copeland Streets.

The car ran through a parking lot chain link fence along East Washington, just west of the SMART downtown station, according to Petaluma police.

After that, the driver didn't stop and the car drove on through a gravel parking lot, dragging the fence about 50 yards. The vehicle then hit another chain link fence, through a vacant lot between the SMART station and Copeland Street, police said.

After that, the car kept going for about 150 yards before stopping, police said.

Officers arrived in time to see the driver get out and allegedly try to flee on foot, but he was detained and a DUI investigation was started.

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

