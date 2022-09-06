72-year-old man accused of DUI after crash with big-rig in Petaluma

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PETALUMA – A 72-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Sunday night after colliding with a big-rig in Petaluma, police said.

The Santa Rosa resident is one of several drivers arrested over the holiday weekend on suspicion of DUI in the city. Between Friday and Saturday night, Petaluma police arrested 15 suspected drunken drivers.

The crash on Sunday was reported about 7 p.m. on Lakeville Highway at Casa Grande Road.

A Nissan Frontier headed west on Lakeville made a sudden lane change while approaching Casa Grande, police said, and hit the back of a semi-tractor pulling a car hauler trailer.

Police officers investigating the wreck spotted empty alcohol containers in the Nissan, and the driver showed signs of intoxication, police said.

The driver was evaluated and then arrested for suspected DUI.

Petaluma Police remind motorists to plan ahead by designating a sober driver. Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.