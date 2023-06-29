Bee attack in Petaluma field sends elderly man to hospital

PETALUMA – An elderly man was taken to the hospital after he attacked by a swarm of bees in a field south of Petaluma on Wednesday.

According to fire crews, the man was flying model airplanes when the swarm stung him multiple times. The man tried to walk back to where his car was, but the man eventually collapsed.

One of his friends performed CPR until paramedics arrived to treat him.

Bees near an attack of an elderly man in Petaluma on June 28, 2023. CBS

"The bees were uppity. They picked on him and when he came back here the bees followed him, so they attacked all of us," said Victor Barbieri, who was also flying model airplanes with the victim.

According to Barbieri, the victim was in his late 80s or early 90s and that they fly in the area often.

Authorities have not released information on the man's condition.