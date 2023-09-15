2 arrested for retail theft, drug and firearm possession in Petaluma

PETALUMA – Two people were arrested on multiple charges, including drug and gun possession, following a retail theft at an outlet mall in Petaluma on Thursday.

Police were called to the Factory Brand Shoes at the Petaluma Factory Outlets around 3:05 p.m. Security officers told police that several people had stolen merchandise from the store and had fled the scene in a red Buick sedan.

A short time later, police found the Buick as it was pulling into the Gateway Shopping Center and performed a traffic stop.

During an investigation, police said an officer with the Community Impact Response Team spotted drug paraphernalia, prompting a probable cause search. The search yielded stolen merchandise, illegal narcotics, an unregistered firearm inside a shoulder bag and ammunition.

Officers then arrested two suspects, identified as 43-year-old Jaewon Hwang and 31-year-old Taylor Jones, both of San Rafael. Police said a search of Jones' person yielded 23.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Three other people inside the vehicle were not arrested.

Hwang and Jones were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of petty theft, conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine possession and possession of concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Authorities did not say when they would appear in court on the charges.