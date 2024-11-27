Peruvian favorite Emelina's offers a taste of South America in the South Bay

Emelina's in Santa Clara offers a taste of Peru in the South Bay

For those seeking a flavorful journey to Peru, Emelina's in Santa Clara offers a vibrant taste of the South American country's rich culinary traditions.

Known for its passionate preparation of dishes like lomo saltado, the family-owned restaurant brings a unique slice of Peru to the heart of Silicon Valley.

Owner Alberto Torres explains that the diverse offerings at Emelina's reflect the rich ethnic and climate variety found across Peru.

"We love the diversity. Everybody has something to give," said Torres, referring to the nation's fusion of indigenous, Spanish, and African influences that shape its cuisine.

Torres offers such flavorful variety across the Bay Area, with his first restaurant opening in 2011 in San Carlos. Emelina's in Santa Clara opened in 2023, but he is already working on his fifth location.

Local patrons, many of them 49ers fans, are quick to agree. According to Torres, the restaurant sees a surge in customers during San Francisco 49ers games.

"When there is a game for the 49ers, we have a lot of customers that come here," he said.

But it's not just lomo saltado — a flavorful dish with beef, onions, tomatoes, and French fries — that draws in the crowds. Peruvian chef Fernando Vasquez highlights the restaurant's popular ceviche, a dish made with fresh seafood and tangy lime.

"Nothing like Peruvian cuisine!" Vasquez exclaimed, emphasizing the authenticity of the flavors.

Whether it's the imported Peruvian beers or fresh fruit juices, Torres believes it's the passion behind the dishes that truly resonates with diners.

"We think that food is love," he said. "So we give not only food, but we give love and appreciation. Because this is part of our culture."

For patrons at Emelina's, each bite is an experience — a celebration of Peru's diverse culinary heritage, shared with love and pride.