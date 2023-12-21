Watch CBS News
Local News

Person with contagious tuberculosis identified at UC Davis; contact tracing underway

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

DAVIS – Health officials have started contact tracing after a person at the UC Davis campus was identified as having contagious tuberculosis.

UC Davis officials announced on Wednesday that they were working on identifying and notifying people who had been in close contact with the infected person. Only people who had at least 8 hours of exposure to the person are classified as close contacts.

Exactly where and how the person contracted tuberculosis is not known at this point, but health officials say there is only a low exposure risk to the general community.

The infected person's current condition was not stated.

Officials have also not stated how many close contacts they have identified.

Tuberculosis is a contagious disease that can cause serious illness in people. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 4,500 people die from TB each day – but fatal cases of the disease are almost exclusively limited to the less-developed world. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 8:53 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.