Person stabbed near California State Capitol, left in critical condition

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a person was stabbed near the California State Capitol on Monday morning.

Sacramento police said officers responded near 10th and N streets around 8 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a person who had been stabbed at least once. That person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unknown. No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

The area where the stabbing happened is right next to the California State Capitol Building. Several other state agency offices are also in the area, including the buildings for the California Third District Court of Appeal and California State Assembly Democratic Caucus.