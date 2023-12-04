Person shot, killed at 7-Eleven in Oakland's Merritt neighborhood

OAKLAND — Oakland police said someone was shot and killed Monday afternoon in the city's Merritt neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at a 7-Eleven on International Boulevard and Fifth Avenue. A witness told KPIX a driver was shot when they stepped out of their car to pump gas.

Police said they arrived to find one person who was shot. The victim died at the scene.

Officials did not share any information on a suspect.

Oakland police ask anyone with information to call them 510-238-3821.