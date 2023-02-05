Watch CBS News
Man shot at San Jose residence Friday dies from injuries

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating the city's third homicide of the year after a man who was shot at a home Friday died from their injuries.

According to a tweet by the San Jose Police media relations Twitter account Sunday morning, on Friday, officers responded after the arrival of a male victim at a local hospital who had suffered a gun shot wound. The police investigation determined the victim was shot at a residence in the 2000 block of Pepper Way. 

On Saturday afternoon, the victim succumbed to his injury.  

Police said an arrest was made in the case, but no details regarding the circumstances of the shooting have been released. The identities of the suspect and the victim will be revealed in the coming days, police said.

