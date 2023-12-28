Watch CBS News
Person on BART tracks between Daly City, South San Francisco stations prompts major delays

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A person who entered a BART trackway between the South San Francisco and Daly City stations prompted the transit agency to shut down power early Thursday morning.

Around 5 a.m., police were alerted to look for a person who entered prohibited grounds between the two stations, BART said in a statement.

The police activity caused a major delay between both stations in the directions of Antioch, Dublin/Pleasanton, Berryessa and San Francisco. SamTrans also had to provide bus service between Daly City, Colma and South San Francisco, BART said.

The transit agency confirmed a suspect has been detained and full service has since been restored in the area. 

First published on December 28, 2023 / 7:06 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

