Person on BART tracks between Daly City, South San Francisco stations prompts major delays
A person who entered a BART trackway between the South San Francisco and Daly City stations prompted the transit agency to shut down power early Thursday morning.
Around 5 a.m., police were alerted to look for a person who entered prohibited grounds between the two stations, BART said in a statement.
The police activity caused a major delay between both stations in the directions of Antioch, Dublin/Pleasanton, Berryessa and San Francisco. SamTrans also had to provide bus service between Daly City, Colma and South San Francisco, BART said.
The transit agency confirmed a suspect has been detained and full service has since been restored in the area.
