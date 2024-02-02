Watch CBS News
Person of interest sought in January Antioch shooting

Police in Antioch have released a surveillance photo of someone who may have been involved in a shooting last month at the Sycamore Square shopping center.

A 32-year-old man was injured in the shooting, reported at 8:37 p.m. Jan. 3 at the shopping center located at 1068 Sycamore Drive.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

On Thursday, police released a photo of a person of interest in the case on social media.

Anyone who can identify the person or his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Duffy at (925) 779-6884 or email aduffy@antiochca.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.

