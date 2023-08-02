Person killed in 4-vehicle collision on Highway 116 in Lakeville, CHP says

LAKEVILLE — A person was killed Tuesday in a four-vehicle collision on state Route 116 in Lakeville, Sonoma County, the California Highway Patrol said.

At about 7 p.m., three sedan-type cars were traveling westbound on Highway 116 southeast of Petaluma.

A moving truck was traveling eastbound and a collision occurred near Stage Gulch Road, according to CHP. The exact cause of the crash or other details have not yet been determined.

The collision resulted in "major injuries" and one person was killed, CHP said.

CHP will release more information as the investigation progresses.