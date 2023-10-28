Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Person killed after vehicle slams into center divider along I-280 in Los Altos Hills

CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now morning edition 10-28-23
PIX Now morning edition 10-28-23 10:31

At least one person is dead after a vehicle slammed into the center divider along Interstate Highway 280 in Los Altos Hills early Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash, first reported at 3:33 a.m. Saturday, occurred just south of the El Monte Road offramp on Interstate 280 in Los Altos Hills. The driver of the vehicle was confirmed dead on the scene, according to the CHP.

The crash closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 280 north of El Monte Road, officers said.

Information about the crash victim and the circumstances of the accident were not immediately available.  

First published on October 28, 2023 / 8:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

