Update: Person in mental health crisis on eastbound Bay Bridge in custody; Lanes reopened

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police activity involving a person having a mental health crisis Wednesday afternoon blocked multiple eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island for over 90 minutes, according to CHP.

CHP said the person in question was making way back and forth on outer edge of the Bay Bridge just west of Treasure Island. As of around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the 1,4,5 lanes are blocked by authorities. CHP said the person is currently underneath the bridge.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tweeted about the issues impacting traffic at around 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, saying drivers should expect heavy traffic and use alternate routes.

Chopper video showed CHP and San Francisco Fire Department units at the scene were stopped on the span as they tried to take the individual into custody. The incident was originally reported at around 2:30 p.m. Eastbound traffic on I-80 in San Francisco was backed up to Caesar Chavez and the I-280 connector.

Shortly before 4 p.m., authorities confirmed they were were able to resolve the situation. Once the individual was taken into custody, CHP began reopening lanes.