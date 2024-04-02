Person in critical condition after being lit on fire in Oakland

Police in Oakland are investigating an incident Tuesday afternoon where a person was lit on fire and suffered critical injuries, according to authorities.

A release issued by the Oakland Police Department said police dispatch was contacted just after 1:45 p.m. Tuesday about a person who was on fire in the area of 45th Ave. and Bond St.

According to some online reports, the victim was a homeless woman who was in a tent that was lit on fire at an encampment in the area.

Police units responded to the scene and located the victim. Paramedics with the Oakland Fire Department and an ambulance were already at the location. Police said the victim was transported to a hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Officers canvassed the area for witnesses and video surveillance. No additional details or a suspect description have been released at this time.

The case is under active investigation. Anyone with information related to the attack is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3728.