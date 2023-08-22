Person hit, killed by Caltrain near Belmont station

PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/22/23

PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/22/23

PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/22/23

A person was struck and killed by a train in Belmont on Monday night, a spokesperson for Caltrain said.

At approximately 11:10 p.m., northbound train 143 struck an individual when approaching Belmont station.

At 11:35 p.m., emergency personnel were on the scene and reported that the individual was still breathing, Caltrain said.

By 11:44 p.m., the agency said that the person had died.

According to Caltrain, there were approximately 13 passengers onboard and all were moved to the platform area.

No other injuries were reported and service was currently stopped in the area of the collision.