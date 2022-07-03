Person found shot inside vehicle in Emeryville near Highway 580

EMERYVILLE -- A person was shot and injured in Emeryville early Sunday morning and the suspect was at large, police said.

The shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on the 1700 block of Powell Street just east of Interstate Highway 580. Emeryville police said in a Facebook post that officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting and found a victim inside of a vehicle.

The officers began medical aid until medics arrived and took the unidentified victim to the hospital, The victim's condition was unknown.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no active threat to the public. There was no suspect information available.

The department urged anyone with information to contact investigators at 510-596-3700.