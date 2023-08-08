Watch CBS News
Person fatally struck by Caltrain in Redwood City

A person was struck and killed Tuesday afternoon by a train passing through Redwood City near Whipple Avenue, Caltrain officials said. 

The train strike was confirmed by the Caltrain Alert Twitter account as happening at around 12:30 p.m. Caltrain said fire and police units have responded to the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal train strike were not immediately known.

The train stopped with about 75 people on board and no one else reported any injuries. SamTrans has been contacted to set up a mutual aid bus bridge.

The collision is the eighth fatal one this year for Caltrain.

August 8, 2023

