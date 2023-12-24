1 person, 2 dogs die in Christmas Eve apartment fire in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK -- One person was killed, one was injured and two dogs died in an apartment fire in Menlo Park early Sunday morning.

The Menlo Park Fire District said it responded to a reported structure fire with possible occupants inside at 3:17 a.m. at 1017 Madera Ave.

Responding units found a light haze of smoke coming from two broken living room windows of the two-bedroom unit. Local residents had used extinguishers and a garden hose to try extinguishing the fire from outside.

Firefighting crews forced entry through the front door and extinguished a small smoldering fire in the living room while two other crews performed search and rescue operations.

Through heavy smoke, firefighters found two victims on the floor in the back bedroom. One victim died from burns and smoke inhalation. Another victim was transported to Stanford University Medical Center in critical condition.

Two pet dogs also died in the fire.

Investigators said there weren't working smoke detectors/alarms in the unit.

Firefighters want to remind people to install and test their smoke alarms in all bedrooms, hallways and each floor of their home.