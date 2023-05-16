Man critical after being pulled from water at San Francisco's Torpedo Pier

SAN FRANCISCO -- First responders in San Francisco said a man who ended up submerged under 16 feet of water after falling into the bay at Torpedo Pier in the Presidio near the Golden Gate Bridge is in critical condition following rescue efforts.

According to San Francisco Fire, the incident began shortly after 10 a.m. when a man fell off the pier and was seen struggling in the water by witnesses in the area.

The San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer Twitter account first posted about the rescue operation at 11 a.m., saying that a person collecting cans had fallen off the pier into the water.

There was a major response from San Francisco Fire involving water rescue crews, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter as well as U.S. Park police and rangers with the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

SEARCH AND RESCUE



TORPEDO PIER- THE PERSON COLLECTING CANS FELL OFF THE PIER AND BECAME SUBMERGED@GGNRANPSAlerts @usparkpolicepio pic.twitter.com/vkoQNHnI1h — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 16, 2023

SFFD divers were deployed in the search for the victim while rescue boats and the helicopter used scanners and depth-finder technology to assist, authorities said.

The person was pulled from 16 feet underwater and brought to shore, where firefighters and paramedics performed advanced life support. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

UPDATE: 1 ADULT WAS RESCUED 16 FEET UNDERWATER BY #SFFD and @GGNRANPSAlerts RESCUE SWIMMERS AND DIVERS- #SFFDEMS PERFORMED ADVANCED LIFE SUPPORT, AND THE VICTIM HAS NOW BEEN TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL IN CRITICAL CONDITION https://t.co/cvsUT836eE pic.twitter.com/qk91DzuFbZ — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 16, 2023

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities give updates.