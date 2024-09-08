Watch CBS News
2 people, dog found shot in San Francisco Tenderloin District Sunday afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two people and a dog were found shot in San Francisco's Tenderloin District Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Willow just east of Van Ness Avenue a little after 4 p.m. and found victims and a dog suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The victims were taken to a hospital after being treated at the scene but neither their nor the dog's condition was reported as of 5 p.m. 

There have been no arrests and police ask anyone with information to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. 

