Penngrove Elementary near Petaluma locked down after threat

Penngrove Elementary School near Petaluma was locked down on Monday afternoon after authorities were warned of a possible threat.

"All students and staff are safe and accounted for," the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post at 1:20 p.m.

Information about the nature of the threat was not released.

A parent reunification point was set up at Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District at 11000 Main St. in Penngrove.

Penngrove Elementary is part of the Petaluma City Elementary School District.