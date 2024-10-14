Watch CBS News
Crime

Penngrove Elementary near Petaluma locked down after threat

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now afternoon edition 10-14-2024
PIX Now afternoon edition 10-14-2024 08:19

Penngrove Elementary School near Petaluma was locked down on Monday afternoon after authorities were warned of a possible threat.

"All students and staff are safe and accounted for," the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post at 1:20 p.m.

Information about the nature of the threat was not released. 

A parent reunification point was set up at Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District at 11000 Main St. in Penngrove.

Penngrove Elementary is part of the Petaluma City Elementary School District.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.