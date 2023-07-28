Peninsula Humane Society seeks forever home for 9-year-old pig named Professor Truffles

BURLINGAME – A nonprofit organization in Burlingame in San Mateo County is seeking a new home for a 9-year-old male pot-bellied pig named Professor Truffles.

According to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA), Professor Truffles was entrusted to them after its previous owners, who were changing residence, were unable to take the pig with them.

"We are committed to finding him a new loving home with experienced pig owners where he will be kept as a pet, not a source of food," PHS/SPCA spokesperson Buffy Martin Tarbox said.

"His name is an homage to the famous truffle hunting pigs, but Professor Truffles is more interested in noshing on carrots and apples than in seeking out the pricey fungi," she said.

According to the nonprofit, Professor Truffles weighs approximately 150 pounds and is overweight, requiring its new owner to help him trim down and maintain a healthy weight.

"Professor Truffles is extremely friendly and will make a wonderful pet for someone who has the space he'll need to thrive and live a happy life," Tarbox said.

"Pigs can live on average 12 to 18 years. Their diet consists of pig pellets, fresh vegetables & fruits and alfalfa hay," she added.

Those interested in Professor Truffles can call the PHS/SPCA at (650) 340-7022. His adoption fee will be waived for qualified adopters, according to the nonprofit.