Peninsula equestrian coach Alec Lawler accused of soliciting a juvenile student for sex acts

REDWOOD CITY -- An equestrian coach who worked in several Peninsula locations has been arrested and accused of arranging to meet a juvenile student to engage in sexual acts.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office identified the coach Tuesday as 30-year-old Atherton resident Alec Lawler.

According to a press statement, sheriff's detectives learned Lawler sent sexual photos to one of his equestrian students. Detectives also discovered that Lawler has asked for and received sexual photographs from the student and contacted the juvenile with the intention of engaging in sexual acts, the sheriff's office said.

On Jan. 5, Lawler was found in Riverside County and arrested with the help of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Lawler was charged with sending harmful matter/intent to seduce a minor, arranging to meet with a minor for sex act, and possession of obscene matter.

According to the equestrian publication The Chronicle of the Horse, deputies arrested Lawler at a horse show facility in Thermal. The report said the U.S. Equestrian Federation listed him as ineligible to compete on Jan. 6, and the U.S. Center for SafeSport issued a temporary suspension for "allegations of misconduct" on Jan. 11.

Lawler posted bail a day after his arrest and is currently out of custody.

The sheriff's office said Lawler coached numerous juveniles over the past several years in Portola Valley and other locations throughout San Mateo County, and that detectives are concerned there are potentially more victims.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact Detective C. Barker at 650-474-1243 or by e-mail: CBarker@smcgov.org. Anonymous tips can also be left at 800-547-2700.