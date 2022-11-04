Speaker Pelosi thanks husband's care-givers, well-wishers in 1st public comments since attack

SAN FRANCISCO -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thanked her husband Paul's caregivers and well-wishers in her first spoken public comments following the attack at their San Francisco home on Oct. 28.

The comments were part of a video the speaker posted to social media. Pelosi spoke of her husband's ongoing recovery, saying, "it's going to be a long haul but he will be well."

"Paul came home yesterday. That enables me to be at home with all of you. Thank you, thank you, thank you for kind words, your prayers and your good wishes for Paul," she said. "It's just so tragic how it happened but, nonetheless, we have to be optimistic. He's surrounded by family so that's a wonderful thing."

The nearly half-hour-long video, titled "Strengthening Our Democracy with Speaker Nancy Pelosi," was an address to voters regarding the upcoming election, rallying Democrats to vote and continue their grassroots work.

Pelosi said that, despite polls showing Republicans poised to take control of Congress, the close races are "winnable" for Democrats looking to keep their slim majority in both houses. The speaker repeated the Democrats' framing of the mid-term elections much like President Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama have done in recent speeches.

"There is no question that our democracy is on the ballot. We see that. You know that," Pelosi said. "There is no question our planet is on the ballot. That is so clear. They called it a hoax. But it is scientifically, significantly, a challenge to us all. And our values are on the ballot. But you know all of that. You know why this election is important."

Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Nancy Pelosi had previously said her husband was grateful to the 911 operator who directed police to the family residence, emergency responders and the entire hospital staff for "their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment."

San Francisco police said David DePape confronted Paul Pelosi in the family's Pacific Heights home on Oct. 28 and demanded to know where the House Speaker was. DePape pleaded not guilty to state charges on Tuesday and was ordered held without bail. His public defender, Adam Lipson, said he looks forward to providing him with a "vigorous legal defense."

The 42-year-old DePape faces state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. He also faces federal charges including attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official. His state case will continue Friday, although the defendant will not appear in the courtroom. An arraignment on federal charges has not been scheduled.

Federal officials said DePape, a Canadian national, should have been flagged by immigration officials and blocked from getting back into the U.S. after overstaying his authorized entry more than two decades ago. DePape legally entered the United States in 2000 and later left the country and returned a few times, including an entry in March 2008 at San Diego's San Ysidro border crossing, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.