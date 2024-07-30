Pedro Fire near Tuolumne and Mariposa county lines prompts evacuation orders

Wildfire forces evacuations near Mariposa-Tuolumne county line Wildfire forces evacuations near Mariposa-Tuolumne county line 00:19

TUOLUMNE COUNTY – A growing wildfire near the Tuolumne and Mariposa county line has prompted evacuation orders Tuesday.

The wildfire, named the Pedro Fire, started near Arbolada Road and the Don Pedro Reservoir in the La Grange area. It has burned more than 600 acres with no containment reported.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office, structures are threatened in the area of Piney Creek and Merced Falls Road.

Multiple zones in the Granite Springs area were under mandatory evacuations or evacuation warnings. Here is a live evacuation map showing the affected areas.

Highway 132 was also closed from Granite Springs to Narisco Way in Mariposa County.

The area where the fire is burning is about 50 miles east of Modesto in the central Sierra Nevada foothills.