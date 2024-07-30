Watch CBS News
California

Pedro Fire near Tuolumne and Mariposa county lines prompts evacuation orders

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Wildfire forces evacuations near Mariposa-Tuolumne county line
Wildfire forces evacuations near Mariposa-Tuolumne county line 00:19

TUOLUMNE COUNTY – A growing wildfire near the Tuolumne and Mariposa county line has prompted evacuation orders Tuesday.

The wildfire, named the Pedro Fire, started near Arbolada Road and the Don Pedro Reservoir in the La Grange area. It has burned more than 600 acres with no containment reported.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office, structures are threatened in the area of Piney Creek and Merced Falls Road.

Multiple zones in the Granite Springs area were under mandatory evacuations or evacuation warnings. Here is a live evacuation map showing the affected areas.

Highway 132 was also closed from Granite Springs to Narisco Way in Mariposa County.

The area where the fire is burning is about 50 miles east of Modesto in the central Sierra Nevada foothills. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.