Pedestrian struck, killed on Old Redwood Hwy near Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- At least one person is dead after a vehicle hit a pedestrian along Old Redwood Highway in the Larkfield-Wikiup area just north of Santa Rosa late Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

At around 10:40 p.m. Friday, officers were notified of a collision involving a blue Honda Civic which hit a pedestrian along Old Redwood Highway near Donna Drive. The pedestrian was confirmed dead at the scene.

No information regarding the identity of the crash victim was immediately available.

First published on October 21, 2023 / 10:17 AM

