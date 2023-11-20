Watch CBS News
Pedestrian on Highway 13 in Oakland struck and killed

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

A pedestrian on state Highway 13 in Oakland was struck and killed overnight, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP was notified of the collision at 10:46 p.m. on Sunday.  The collision led to an hour-long closure of southbound Highway 13 near Lincoln Avenue, a CHP spokesperson said just before midnight Sunday. 

All southbound lanes were reopened as of 1 a.m. Monday.

The cause and circumstances of the collision have not yet been determined, and the CHP said it would provide more information as it becomes available.

