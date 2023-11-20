Pedestrian on Highway 13 in Oakland struck and killed
A pedestrian on state Highway 13 in Oakland was struck and killed overnight, the California Highway Patrol said.
CHP was notified of the collision at 10:46 p.m. on Sunday. The collision led to an hour-long closure of southbound Highway 13 near Lincoln Avenue, a CHP spokesperson said just before midnight Sunday.
All southbound lanes were reopened as of 1 a.m. Monday.
The cause and circumstances of the collision have not yet been determined, and the CHP said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
