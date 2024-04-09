Pedestrian killed while running across Highway 101 near San Francisco International Airport

A pedestrian died Monday night after being struck by a car while running across the freeway near the San Francisco International Airport, California Highway Patrol said.

CHP first reported that a pedestrian had been struck by a sedan on southbound state Highway 101 near the airport off-ramp at approximately 10:11 p.m. By 10:55, the person was pronounced dead.

Only one lane remained open as of 10:45 p.m. as CHP and other first responders assisted at the scene.