Pedestrian killed on Highway 580 in Richmond

The California Highway Patrol reports that all westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 580 in Richmond have been reopened to traffic after a fatal collision early Tuesday morning.

The CHP earlier confirmed that at least one person, a pedestrian, was fatally struck near the Richmond Parkway off-ramp.



The CHP arrived on the scene at 3:26 a.m. and issued a notice after around 20 minutes that the westbound lanes of I-580 were closed to traffic. The lanes reopened by about 5:40 a.m.