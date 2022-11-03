Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed on Highway 101 offramp in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL -- The California Highway Patrol was at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday night in San Rafael, where a pedestrian was hit by a car on a U.S. Highway 101 offramp.

The collision was reported about 9:20 p.m., when a person was hit by a Toyota Camry near a bus stop on the Lucas Valley Road offramp from the northbound freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No other details were immediately available. 

