Pedestrian killed on Highway 101 offramp in San Rafael
SAN RAFAEL -- The California Highway Patrol was at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday night in San Rafael, where a pedestrian was hit by a car on a U.S. Highway 101 offramp.
The collision was reported about 9:20 p.m., when a person was hit by a Toyota Camry near a bus stop on the Lucas Valley Road offramp from the northbound freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
No other details were immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.