Pedestrian killed on Highway 101 in San Martin

The California Highway Patrol reported a man died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night on U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Clara County.

At about 10:51 p.m., a vehicle hit a pedestrian along southbound U.S. Highway 101 near the East San Martin Avenue offramp in San Martin.

According to the CHP, the man was crossing to the right-hand shoulder of the southbound lane from the freeway's center divider when the accident happened.

Patrol officers attempted CPR on the victim but failed to revive him, the CHP said. 

