Pedestrian killed on Highway 101 in San Jose; driver jailed on DUI charges

A woman was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a fatal DUI collision with a pedestrian on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 9:15 p.m., CHP officers responded to a call about the collision north of McKee Road and discovered that 25-year-old San Jose resident Justine Rivas was driving north on Highway 101 in a 2011 Toyota Camry in the HOV lane when she allegedly hit an elderly pedestrian.

The victim, a man whose name hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rivas, who the CHP said was suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, is being held at the Santa Clara County jail on $175,00 bail, according to jail records.

When Rivas allegedly hit the man, there was also a 3-year-old boy in the car with her, according to CHP officials.

